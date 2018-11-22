Kieran Tierney disagrees with Alex McLeish’s assessment of his injury

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney missed Scotland’s Nation League games against Albania and Israel due to a leg injury, and manager Alex McLeish was swift to point accusing fingers at Livingston’s plastic pitch for aggravating the injury.
Scotland went to ahead to record vital wins against both sides to secure a place in the playoffs for Euros 2020, but McLeish would have wanted Tierney in his lineup after eight others pulled out.
Celtic resume league action against Hamilton Academicals and the 21-year-old has revealed Livingston’s astroturf isn’t to blame for his knock.
KT: “I’m fine to play on any surface. My injury could’ve happened on a grass surface too.” #HAMCEL
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 22, 2018
Tierney claims he’s now feeling better and ready to return to action, and Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers will be very delighted to have him return to action after he missed the international break.
🗣 KT: “Ive been back training the last few days and feeling better.” #HAMCEL
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 22, 2018
The Hoops are currently top of the Scottish Premiership table after the opening 12 games of 2018-19, while they are third in Europa League’s group B ahead of the last two group games.
Tierney’s return to full fitness comes as a huge boost for Celtic, and Rodgers will hope every one of his key players can be available all through as we head into the second half of the season.