Kieran Tierney and Scott Brown respond to Jonny Hayes’s Celtic announcement

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has sent a message to Jonny Hayes on Instagram after the winger announced that he is leaving Celtic.

The 32-year-old winger has announced on Instagram that he will not be at Celtic next season.

The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract at the Hoops this summer, and the Glasgow giants have decided not to renew his deal.

Tierney joined Celtic from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, and the Scotland international left-back has sent a message to Hayes on Instagram, and so has Bhoys midfielder Scott Brown.

Tierney wrote: “What a guy mate. ❤️ memories nobody can ever take away.”

Brown wrote: “Going to miss you my man. What a man and what a player. Hard going in the dressing room to replace x”

Celtic spell

Hayes joined Celtic from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen in the summer of 2017.

Deployed as a left-back on occasions, the 32-year-old made a total of 67 appearances in all competitions for Celtic during his time at Celtic Park, scoring two goals in the process, as stated on the Glasgow giants’ official website.

The Republic of Ireland international won the Scottish Premiership thrice, the Scottish League Cup twice and the Scottish Cup once with the Hoops.

Hayes is a very good winger who knows the Scottish Premiership inside out, and he is likely to get a contract at another club in the Scottish top flight.