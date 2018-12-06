Kieran Dowell would be a good signing for Glasgow Rangers

Glasgow Rangers have been linked with a move for Everton youngster Kieran Dowell, and he could be an exciting signing for the Ibrox club.
According to reports from the Daily Mirror, the Gers boss Steven Gerrard is considering a shock loan bid for Everton midfielder.
Rangers are challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Gerrard wants to strengthen his side in January.
The Ibrox manager has previously spoken about needing more creativity, and therefore Dowell would be a smart addition to the squad.
The 21-year-old would bring goals and creativity to the current Rangers side. He has proved his quality in the Championship, but has struggled for regular game time at Everton this season.
He scored 10 goals in the Championship last season from his central midfield role while playing for Nottingham Forest, which shows he is good enough at this level.
With him in the side, Rangers may just have enough quality in their ranks to sustain their title challenge for the entire season.
Dowell has great potential but he needs to play regularly. Rangers can certainly offer him regular opportunities, and a loan would suit all parties involved.