Kieran Dowell would be a fantastic signing for Rangers

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to bolster the squad in the January transfer window, and he is looking to bring Kieran Dowell to the Ibrox club from Everton.
The 21-year-old midfielder has reportedly grown frustrated due to lack of opportunities at Everton, and a move away from Merseyside looks inevitable.
The highly rated young midfielder enjoyed a successful spell with Nottingham Forest, but has failed to nail down a regular place in Marco Silva’s system, with the Portuguese bringing in players of his choice over the summer.
Dowell may head out on loan again in search of regular football, and Ibrox should be the perfect destination for him to regain his confidence.
The Scottish Sun reported that the Gers are set to step up their hunt for Dowell in the coming days as Gerrard is looking for a replacement of Ovie Ejaria who returned to Liverpool after his loan contract was terminated.
Gerrard has openly claimed his admiration for the youngster, and he would be a terrific signing for the club. With Rangers fighting for the Scottish Premiership title this season, Dowell can develop as a player on a big stage, and can mature as a player.
He would be playing under a legend in Gerrard, and will get some quality players around him. With Ejaria out of the picture, Dowell is likely to get regular games, and Everton should sanction a temporary exit for the young midfielder.