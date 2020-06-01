Kia Joorabchian provides an update on Willian’s future, reacts to reported Spurs interest

The agent of Willian, Kia Joorabchian, has indicated that the winger is likely to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after they declined to meet his contract demands.

The Brazilian’s deal with the Blues expires on June 30 but they are likely to extend his stay until the end of the current campaign, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Willian has previously confirmed that the Blues have refused to meet his requirement of a three-year contract and Joorabchian has now revealed that the west London side won’t change their stance for his client.

“Willian wanted to sign a three-year contract and then see where his career takes him. Chelsea’s policy only allows two, so that’s where the sticking block was,” He told Sky Sports News.

The Brazil international has been linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent months but Joorabchian has clarified that there has been no contact with the north London side regarding a free transfer.

“At the moment, he’s a Chelsea player. He has a contract with Chelsea until the season is over, so I think it is disrespectful to talk about him moving to other clubs. We have not spoken to Tottenham, or any other club, at the moment,” He added.

Willian has been with the Blues for the past six-and-a-half seasons and during this period, he has been registered a respectable tally of 59 goals and 59 assists from 321 appearances in all competitions.

He started the current season as a regular on the bench but within a month, he was able to cement a starting role under manager Frank Lampard. He managed to contribute seven goals and six assists in 37 outings for the Blues before the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Brazilian’s experience in the Premier League makes him a valuable asset for capital outfit despite his advancing age, but it appears that neither the winger or the club’s hierarchy are willing to negotiate on the conditions for a contract renewal.

Willian may decide on his next move at the end of the season but he won’t be short of offers with Spurs, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal among the clubs reported to be interested in signing him on a Bosman transfer.

