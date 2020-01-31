Ki Sung-yueng likely to leave Newcastle today

It seems there won’t be any new players coming in for Newcastle United on the transfer deadline day.
Steve Bruce has confirmed today that the Magpies have failed in their attempt to sign Olivier Giroud and an unnamed midfielder, which according to Keith Downie is Lille’s Boboukary Soumare.
However, there could be one or two outgoings today with the Magpies looking to streamline their squad.
According to Sky Sports journalist Downie, Ki Sung-yueng is likely to leave the club before today’s deadline.
Ki Sung-Yeung likely to leave Newcastle today. Interest in the player. He’s likely to be removed from the 25-man PL squad if he doesn’t find a new club anyway #DeadlineDay #NUFC
— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 31, 2020
The 31-year-old joined the Magpies from Swansea City in 2018, but has failed to live up to the expectations at St James’ Park.
He has only made 23 appearances in all competitions and is yet to score for the Magpies.
Ki, who is on £40k-per-week wages at SJP, has dropped down the pecking order at the club and is not in Steve Bruce’s first-team plans. He has only made one Premier League start this season, managing just 136 minutes of first-team action.
The South Korean will be removed from Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad, and a move away from the club is on the cards.