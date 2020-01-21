Ki could leave Newcastle in January

Ki Sung-yueng could be on his way out of Newcastle in January after struggling for form and playing time this season. The 30-year-old has spent the campaign on the periphery and is out of contract in July, so his time looks to be up at St James’ Park.
Ki has been left out of the matchday squad since September 2019 and finds himself behind Matthew Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff in the pecking order, so Newcastle could look to cash in before the transfer window shuts.
The South Korean international has made four appearances in all competitions this season, racking up a meagre 173 minutes of football. His last outing came in Newcastle’s FA Cup draw with Rochdale (January 4) and is the only game he’s played in four months.
Ki joined Newcastle from Swansea City in 2018 and has gone on to make 23 appearances across the board. He featured more in his debut season (19) but never managed to become a regular in the first-team.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to Celtic, but time will tell where Ki ends up when February arrives.
Stats from Transfermarkt.