Kevin Ratcliffe posts message on Twitter after Everton defeat vs Man City

Everton ended the season on a disappointing note after losing 5-0 against champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

While all the attention of the game shifted towards Sergio Aguero who marked his final appearance at the Etihad Stadium with two goals, Everton’s poor season needs a thorough introspection.





Everton, who at one point were challenging for top-four, ended up finishing 10th behind Leeds United.

It was their heaviest defeat in a mixed season for them, and former skipper Kevin Ratcliffe was disappointed with how things unfolded.

He claims Everton need to be active in the summer transfer window, and as many as six players need to be signed.

Disappointing finish to end of season and to finish 10th very poor need at least 6 signings if we want to improve! — Kevin Ratcliffe (@KevRatcliffe4) May 23, 2021

The Toffees made a bright start to the season – winning their first four league games – but their hopes of European qualification has been undermined by their horrible home form which has been the worst in the club’s 143-year history.

Their away form has been superb but they were up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City who were on a different level. In fact, the Etihad has never been a happy hunting ground for them.

Last summer Everton bolstered their squad with the signings of some quality players like Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez and Ben Godfrey.

They need to add quality players in several areas of the pitch. Signing a right-back would be necessary, while another world-class attacking midfielder and a reliable backup striker should be Carlo Ancelotti’s priorities as well.

