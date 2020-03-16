Kevin Phillips wants Leeds United to sign Ben White permanently

Premier League legend Kevin Phillips has urged Leeds United to sign Ben White permanently from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.
Leeds signed White on a season-long loan from Brighton in the summer. The 22-year-old has been simply phenomenal this season for the Whites. He has been an epitome of consistency this season and Phillips is hugely impressed by his progress.
The Whites are keen to sign him on a permanent deal but it is easier said than done. Not only will the Yorkshire club have to get into the Premier League to stand any chance of keeping him at Elland Road, but they are also likely to face strong competition from London clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal.
White has started in all 37 of Leeds’s Championship outings, and Phillips has suggested that he has been a standout performer at Elland Road this season.
“Yes. He’s showed he’s very versatile, stepping into that Kalvin Phillips role when he’s been out,” said Phillips to Football Insider when asked whether Marcelo Bielsa should sign him permanently.
“He’s obviously got a good football brain on him because he can playing positions without a lot of time to work on them in the training ground.
“Week in and week out he seems to be getting better and better. I’ve been really impressed with his composure, coming out from the back, he looks very comfortable on the ball. He can run and he can defend when he needs too.
“Ben White seems to enjoy playing at Leeds, he seems very settled, and he’s been outstanding.”
According to reports, Arsenal have joined Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester City in the race for White. The Gunners have started monitoring the versatile defender with a view to making a move for him in the summer transfer window.
The Sun claimed in December that Chelsea are also keen to sign White who would cost in the region of £25m.
Recently, Brighton boss Graham Potter has insisted that he wants to keep White at the club next season.