Kevin Phillips urges Mohamed Sankoh to join Everton

Stoke City striker Mohamed Sankoh has been linked with a move to Everton and Celtic among other clubs this summer.
Kevin Phillips believes that the youngster should join Everton this summer.
The popular pundit explained that Everton have a great academy setup and Sankoh would benefit from the coaching system in place at Goodison.
Phillips said to Football Insider: “I would have to say, Everton. You are at a Premier League club. They have always had a good academy and a good youth system. My lad has played against them many times and they usually get beaten. They get some very good young players there and quite a few of them have gone through into the first team. If he can get to Everton, I think that would be the best place for him.”
Furthermore, Everton have an impressive track record of promoting talented young players to the first team as well.
It will be interesting to see where Sankoh ends up this summer.
He will have to choose a club where he can play regularly and develop as a player.
Both Celtic and Everton have impressive youth setups and he will benefit if he joins either of them.
Celtic have nurtured several top class talents over the years like Tierney, Dembele, Van Dijk, Edouard. Sankoh could follow in their footsteps as well.
One advantage for Everton could be the lure of Premier League football.
Sankoh might be tempted to play in England’s top-tier in future and that could influence his decision to join the Toffees instead.
Whoever ends up signing the youngster will have a prodigious talent on their hands.