Kevin Phillips urges Jordon Ibe to join Celtic

Former Premier League star and pundit Kevin Phillips has urged Bournemouth’s Jordon Ibe to join Celtic.

The highly rated winger has had a frustrating spell with the Cherries and he needs a fresh start. He was a tremendous talent during his time at Liverpool but his development has stalled.

It will be interesting to see how Ibe performs in Scotland, if he moves to Celtic.

Phillips said to Football Insider: “Jordon has frustrated people. He has a load of talent but it has not quite worked out. He might go to Celtic, play week in, week out and winning football matches.

“It is amazing when you play for a side that is winning games you do not get as many injuries or pick up as many strains because you want to play every week.

“That could be a great move for him. Go and resurrect his career and show everyone what a top player he is.”

Celtic could certainly use a powerful and pacy winger like him. On his day, he could tear teams apart with his flair and pace.

Neil Lennon will be hoping to bring out the best in him if the move goes through.

Ibe’s situation is quite similar to that of Adama Traore. He has the tools to be a top player but his decision making and end product is simply not good enough.

However, Nuno managed to sort that out with Traore and he has been outstanding this season.

If Lennon can do the same with Ibe, there is a top class player in there.

He would improve Celtic a lot if he can regain his confidence and form.

The 24-year-old winger will be available on a free transfer this summer and therefore it would be a risk worth taking for Celtic.