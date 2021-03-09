Kevin Phillips thinks West Ham could look to sign Odsonne Edouard

Leicester City are thought to be closing in on a £15 million signing of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic at the end of this season.

The Frenchman has made quite an impression in the Scottish Premiership over the last few seasons, and he is expected to move this summer.





Apparently, the player is keen on a reunion with Brendan Rodgers. The two worked together during their time at Celtic.

Edouard has 20 goals this season, and he could prove to be a quality long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy at the King Power stadium.

According to pundit Kevin Phillips, West Ham could move to sign the French striker if he is available for a fee of around £15m in the summer.

He said to Football Insider: “I think a lot of clubs will be interested at £15million because if it works, great and if it doesn’t you have not lost too much. What is £15million? Nowadays, it’s nothing.

“If Edouard is set to leave this summer, I think West Ham and a few others would be looking at him. It will ultimately be down to the player, but where West Ham and Leicester finish in the league could determine where the player goes.

“Having worked under Rodgers though, and knowing his style of football, I think he would opt for Leicester.”

The Hammers have been linked with quite a few strikers recently after the sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax.

David Moyes needs to invest in a quality goal scorer, and Edouard could prove to be a solid long term investment for them.

Both clubs have been outstanding this season, and they might also be able to provide him with European football.

Stylistically Leicester would probably be a better fit for the Celtic star, and Rodgers’ presence could help tip the scales in their favour.

Read: How West Ham fans feel about Mark Noble’s contract extension.