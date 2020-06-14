Kevin Phillips thinks Olivier Giroud would turn down West Ham for Tottenham

Former Premier League striker and pundit Kevin Phillips reckons that Olivier Giroud would turn down the chance to sign for West Ham.

He also believes that Tottenham would be a more attractive option for Giroud.





He said to Football Insider: “I do not think he would be tempted by a move to West Ham.

“We do not know what league West Ham are going to be in yet. If they do survive you would presume they will be scrapping relegation again next year.

“Having come from a side like Chelsea, does he want that? At Tottenham, he could be challenging for a European spot. I know where I would rather be.

“Yes, you want to play week in, week out but Harry has had his injury problems at Spurs. He has been injured every season for the last two or three.

“Tottenham have the new stadium as well which is a pull. Players would love to play in that stadium.”

The Chelsea striker has been linked with the Hammers and Spurs this summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Giroud is no longer a key starter at Stamford Bridge and he will have to leave the club in order to play more often.

West Ham could use a striker like him and Spurs need an alternative to Harry Kane.

David Moyes’ side are lacking in goals and Giroud could be a superb addition. He has proven his quality in the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Giroud has done well at the international level as well.

Furthermore, he could be signed for a reasonable fee. The signing would make a lot of sense for the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Spurs have struggled in the absence of Kane this season and they need a reliable striker who can step up and deliver when the England international is injured or rested.

Giroud would be the ideal short term addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.