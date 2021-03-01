Kevin Phillips likens Alfredo Morelos’ all-round game to Harry Kane

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has drawn similarities between the Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and the Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane.

Phillips has claimed that Morelos has improved his all-round game immensely this season, and he is now more than just a goalscorer.





Premier League star Harry Kane has also evolved this term and is now one of the best creators in the side, along with his goalscoring ability. The England international has 22 goals and 14 assists this season.

Morelos has shown similar growth for the Scottish outfit, and it was evident against Royal Antwerp in the last round of the Europa League.

The Colombian created impressive chances for his teammates over the two legs, and he has managed to develop himself as a footballer in recent months.

Phillips said to Football Insider: “It is always a tough one because by the media you are ultimately judged by your goals. But, by (Steven) Gerrard, he won’t be. His all-round game will not go unnoticed by his manager. He will always come out and back him.

“Kane is another player who has been dropping deeper and helping in the build-up more often this season, but he is still scoring a lot of goals. He has scored a hatful this season.

“I remember when I started dropping a little bit deeper, and it can affect your numbers, as we have seen with Morelos.”

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can hold on to the Colombian beyond this season if he continues to perform at this level.

Morelos was linked with a move away from Ibrox at the start of the season, but Rangers managed to convince him to stay.

The Ibrox outfit are currently on their way to a league title, and Morelos has been one of the best players for Gerrard’s team.

The 24-year-old striker has 13 goals and 12 assists to his name and he will be hoping to add to his tally in the coming weeks.

Read: Rangers keen on highly-rated forward.