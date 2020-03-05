Kevin Phillips lavishes praise on Miguel Almiron

Former Sunderland star Kevin Phillips has lavished praise on the Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron.
The 26-year-old Paraguayan is in very good form right now and he scored a match-winning brace against West Brom in the FA Cup earlier this week.
Apart from his goals, Almiron’s overall play was outstanding and Phillips claimed that he is a top player.
He said (cited by Chronicle): “He has become more clever in the last year. He is getting his head up more, there is a lot more composure, and, of course, the work rate is still there. You can see how much he is adored by the Newcastle supporters and you saw the reception he got when he was taken off. Tonight, he showed a bit of everything. His decision making, his intelligence was spot on and his finishing was outstanding tonight. His all-round game from last year has come on. He looks a top-quality player.”
The former rival also praised Almiron’s attitude.
He added: “He always has a smile on his face even when he was having a hard time. He has always worked hard but now he is getting the goals, he looks like a man full of confidence.”
Almiron was a star in the MLS and there were doubts whether he would be able to adapt to English football. After the initial issues, it seems like the player has finally settled in.
Steve Bruce will be delighted with the player’s recent form and it will be interesting to see if Almiron can carry this momentum into the upcoming games as well.
Newcastle will be hoping for a top-half finish this season and they will look to advance in the FA Cup as well.
Bruce will need his key players in top form and Almiron will have a big role to play.
The midfielder has six goals to his name so far this season and he will be hoping to build on the performance against WBA and add more goals to his game.
Newcastle certainly need their creative players to chip in with more goals in order to compensate for the lack of goals from Joelinton.