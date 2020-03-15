Kevin Phillips doesn’t think Everton will make John Stones move

Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider that he does not think that Everton will make a move for Manchester City central defender John Stone in the summer transfer window.
According to a recent report in TEAMtalk, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Stones from Premier League rivals City this summer.
The report claimed of interest in the 25-year-old England international from North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as well.
It has been reported that City are willing to sell the former Everton player for a transfer fee of £50 million.
Former Sunderland and England international striker Phillips – who now works as a pundit – has given his take on speculation regarding Stones and Everton, and he does not believe that the Toffees will make a move for him.
Phillips told Football Insider: “John Stones, I quite like him. He’s got to do a lot more, but I like the way he’s on the ball. He’s never afraid to get on the ball.
“Yeah, he might make the odd mistake, and defensively he needs to be better. I don’t see him being worth that kind of money.
“If I’m being honest, I don’t see Everton going back in form him because I think the manager will be looking for somebody who can be a bit more solid.”
Leaving Manchester City
Much was expected of Stones when he joined City from Everton in 2016, but the defender has failed to make as much progress as he would have wanted.
True, there have been injury concerns, but when he has been fit, he has failed to play regularly under manager Pep Guardiola.
It would make sense for Stones to find a new club in the summer transfer window so that he can play regular first-team football again.