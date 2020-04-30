Kevin Phillips believes Moise Kean will leave Everton this summer

Former Premier League star Kevin Phillips believes Moise Kean will head through the Everton exit door when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.
The Italy international made the switch to the Toffees from Juventus last summer and the move was met with much fanfare, given the striker’s glowing reputation in the Serie A.
However, he has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League and has scored just one goal from 22 top-flight appearances – 17 of which have come from the substitutes’ bench.
Elsewhere, the striker has had disciplinary problems during his time at the Merseyside outfit and he recently breached the lockdown by holding a house party, for which he is expected to be fined.
Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that he has doubts regarding the forward’s future with the Toffees and compared his struggles with Tanguy Ndombele’s at Tottenham Hotspur.
He added that the Toffees may want to sanction his sale in the next transfer window such that they can recoup funds for the purchase of future signings under Carlo Ancelotti.
“I think this raises doubts over his future. It is a bit like Ndombele, he has struggled since arriving.The lad is not helping himself. That is a couple of times now he has had off-field incidents,” He told.
“I would imagine they will want to get him off the wage bill. I think they will look to recoup as much money as they can for him and put it towards future signings.”
Moise, who was signed for an initial £29m last summer, has played second fiddle to Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the centre-forward position over the course of the current campaign.
It was anticipated that his situation could improve after Ancelotti’s appointment in December but that has not been the case with the Italian manager getting the best out of Calvert-Lewin instead.
Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, Calvert-Lewin was in superb scoring form and bagged eight goals from 11 league games for the Toffees.
