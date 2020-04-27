Kevin Phillips believes Mauricio Pochettino will reject Newcastle United

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes Mauricio Pochettino could turn down the managerial role at Newcastle United due to the rebuilding process involved.
The Argentine spent five-and-a-half seasons with Tottenham Hotspur where he managed to help them qualify for the Champions League on four occasions.
Despite this, the north London outfit failed to win any trophies and last season’s Champions League final defeat to Liverpool was the closest they came to ending their decade-long wait for silverware.
Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that a number of high-profile managers could be tempted to succeed Steve Bruce at the helm, should the prospective new owners be willing to spend big in the transfer market.
The Sunderland legend, however, feels that Pochettino could turn down the Magpies, given the 48-year-old would have another rebuilding project on his hands where he can’t compete for trophies immediately.
He added that the former Spurs and Southampton boss may take his time and go to a club where the squad is already in place to challenge for regular silverware.
“If you throw enough money at someone they find it hard to turn down. There is also the size of the club and the supporters,” He told.
“Pochettino struggled to win something at Tottenham and Newcastle have not won something in a long, long, long time. I do not think that would be the right fit for him.
“I imagine he will want to go somewhere where he can win trophies. Newcastle might be that team if enough money is thrown at it but it is not a quick fix.
“It is a three-year project and Pochettino already had that at Tottenham. He will want to go to a club where he is challenging straight away.”
The Tyneside outfit are likely to make multiple changes to the squad over the summer but they may not be able to spend over the odds with the Financial Fair Play restrictions in place.
As such, the focus may lie on pursuing elite players in the affordable range rather than big-money signings. Of late, Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens and Willian have emerged as free transfer targets for the club.