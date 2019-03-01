Kevin Nolan says Tottenham won’t finish in top four

Former Newcastle ace Kevin Nolan has made a bold claim about Tottenham.
Speaking to BBC Live, Nolan revealed that Spurs are likely to miss out on a top four place this season.
Nolan has tipped Arsenal and Manchester United to overtake Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the remaining weeks of the season.
He said: “I can’t see Tottenham finishing in the top four from what I’ve seen in the last six days”.
Tottenham are going through a rough patch right now and they have lost to Burnley and Chelsea in consecutive games. However, they are a top team on their day.
Writing them off just yet is simply foolish. With Kane back in action, Tottenham can easily bounce back and finish the season strongly.
It is unlikely that they will be a part of the title race any more but the top four race is still very much in their hands.
They have a better squad as compared to United and Arsenal. If they can hit form again, they should be able to cruise to a top four finish with ease.
It will be interesting to see what happens eventually but Nolan’s prediction will certainly worry the Spurs fans for now.