Kevin Mirallas slams Everton over transfer policy

1 November, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has hit out at the club over their transfer policy.

The Belgian is currently on loan at Fiorentina and he believes that the Toffees aren’t a family club anymore. He referred to them as a business now.

Mirallas revealed that Everton’s transfer policy under Ronald Koeman was confusing and they bought players just for the sake of it. He also criticised the club’s decision to not replace Romelu Lukaku adequately.

He also added that Everton didn’t know what they were doing in the transfer market.

Everton are still paying the price for that. Ever since Lukaku left the club, the Toffees have been struggling to score goals.

Mirallas’ comments might be harsh but there is certainly some truth to it. Everton have been mismanaged over the years but the spell under Koeman was catastrophic.

Some Everton fans reacted to Mirallas’ comments on Twitter and it seems that most of them agree with his view.

Here are some of the reactions.

