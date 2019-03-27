Kevin Mirallas set to return to Everton, fans react

Everton attacker Kevin Mirallas is all set to return to the club at the end of his loan spell.
Fiorentina had an option to sign the player permanently for a fee of around €7 million. However, they have decided not to take up the option.
The Serie A side’s decision is hardly surprising given his performances for them so far. Mirallas has failed to impress in Italy and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
He is not a part of Silva’s first team plans and therefore returning to Everton won’t do him any good. The Toffees will have to find him another club soon.
Earlier in the season, he also stated that he is not keen on a return to Goodison Park. Plus, the fans aren’t too keen on having him back either.
The Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his situation and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Honestly… Just take whatever they’ll pay… Even let him go on a free at this point. Get him off the wage bill!
— JustRob (@JustRob17) March 27, 2019
Keep him away from the 1st team . pic.twitter.com/sxctGm2JYd
— michael roche (@nilsatisi878) March 26, 2019
That’s not very Christian of you, is it @acffiorentina
— Rhod Cannon (@RhodriCannon) March 26, 2019
Will they take him for free if we pay the bus fare?
— Jake Poole (@PooleJake) March 26, 2019
Bad attitude . Com
— Keverton (@kevk45) March 26, 2019
Attitude problem I think mate
— Phil jenner (@Philjenner666) March 27, 2019
Cant we just give him away …fed up of hearing his name as a Everton player now
— philmcauley (@feedthebaines) March 27, 2019
Surprise, surprise. Legend in his own playtime
— Alan Travis (@travis_bl) March 27, 2019
They’re mistaken surely we were giving them 7m to take him….ring them back quick and explain
— JayBee (@JayBee_EFC) March 27, 2019