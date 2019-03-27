Blog Columns Site News Kevin Mirallas set to return to Everton, fans react

Kevin Mirallas set to return to Everton, fans react

27 March, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton attacker Kevin Mirallas is all set to return to the club at the end of his loan spell.

Fiorentina had an option to sign the player permanently for a fee of around €7 million. However, they have decided not to take up the option.

The Serie A side’s decision is hardly surprising given his performances for them so far. Mirallas has failed to impress in Italy and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.

He is not a part of Silva’s first team plans and therefore returning to Everton won’t do him any good. The Toffees will have to find him another club soon.

Earlier in the season, he also stated that he is not keen on a return to Goodison Park. Plus, the fans aren’t too keen on having him back either.

The Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his situation and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

 

Newcastle fans react to links with Aaron Mooy
Tottenham fans react to their interest in Soualiho Meite

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com