Kevin Mirallas looking to leave Everton in summer

Belgian forward Kevin Mirallas is looking to leave Everton in the summer.
The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Serie A club Fiorentina and he is apparently ‘dreaming’ of making the move permanent.
According to Corriere dello Sport (translated by SportWitness), the Italian club have not decided whether they want to sign the player permanently.
It will be interesting to see what happens with the Belgian in the summer.
He is clearly not interested in staying at Everton and the Toffees don’t have him in their first team plans either. Moving on would be the best option for all parties.
Mirallas has had a stop-start season with Fiorentina so far and he hasn’t exactly impressed. He is not a regular at Fiorentina either.
The Belgian has played just 18 times this season and he will be looking to establish himself as a starter before the end of the season.
It remains to be seen whether he can finish the season strongly and convince Fiorentina to splash out on a permanent move in the summer.
Either way, his future at Everton is over and he needs to find a new club at the end of this season.