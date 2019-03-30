Kevin Kilbane reacts to Everton win vs West Ham on Twitter

Everton moved into the top half of the Premier League table after earning a comfortable win against West Ham away from home.
Marco Silva’s side were utterly dominant as they registered a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Two goals in the first half from Kurt Zouma and Bernard gave Everton a healthy lead. In fact, the scoreline could have easily been embarrassing but goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and the woodwork prevented that from happening.
After the match, former Everton player turned football pundit Kevin Kilbane took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
Superb @Everton performance today. Excellent from start to finish. Best I’ve seen them on the road in a while. #WHUEVE
— Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) March 30, 2019
Indeed, it was one of the best performances of the season from the Toffees. Everton have failed to deliver consistently this season under Marco Silva, but on this occasion, some of the football they played were simply breathtaking.
Everton are just one point behind seventh-placed Wolves, and the prospect of Europa League football is on the horizon once more.
The Toffees managed 51% of possession, attempted 17 shots and managed to keep nine on target, according to BBC Sport.