Kevin De Bruyne raves about Manchester United target Jadon Sancho

A host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea are looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has showered praise on Sancho, saying he is an unbelievable player. Sancho left City to join Dortmund in 2017 and has established himself as one of the world’s best young talents at the moment.
“Sancho is crazy! It’s weird, I trained a few times and then he was gone. But he’s unbelievable,” De Bruyne said on Instagram.
Sancho has been in spectacular form this season for Dortmund. The England international has scored 17 goals and has provided 19 assists in all competitions this season for the German giants.
Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked heavily with a move for Sancho but latest reports suggest that the Reds are not interested in signing him.
It leaves Manchester United and Chelsea to battle it out for Sancho’s signature. But, both the Premier League giants are unwilling to pay £100 million or more for him.
Sancho is a fantastic young talent, and the skilful attacker would be a massive signing for the Red Devils.