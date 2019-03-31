Kevin De Bruyne has the perfect reaction to Fulham win with brilliant tweet

Manchester City returned to the top of the English Premier League table following their 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero were enough for Pep Guardiola’s side, and they will be looking to win their remaining seven games of the campaign in order to retain the title.
Only a point separate City from Liverpool after 31 games, and many are tipping the race for the EPL top prize to go down to the wire.
Guardiola has been handed massive injury boosts, as the trio of Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy were all given the medical all-clear before Saturday’s game.
While the French defender was excluded from the matchday squad, the Belgian and Brazilian were involved in action, with the defensive midfielder coming on to replace De Bruyne on the 75th minute.
The Belgium international was making his eighth start of the league campaign in what has been an injury-stricken season for him.
The 27-year-old has only played 15 times in the top-flight this term, scoring once, but his timely return has handed City a huge boost as he can be very crucial during the title run-in.
De Bruyne was key to the team’s title triumph last season, scoring eight goals and assisting 16 others, and he will be eager to make up for lost time between now and May.
Here is how reacted to the victory against Fulham on Twitter.
➕3️⃣! Bring on the next game ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tfKzjuviIW
— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) March 30, 2019