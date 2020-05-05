Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign Ryan Fraser and Willian

In an interview with Metro, Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to make the best use of the free transfer market in order to strengthen their attacking department ahead of next season.
The north London side have been disappointing in the Premier League this term and they are presently ninth on the table with 40 points, eight adrift of the top-four positions.
As a result, they could miss out on Champions League qualification for the fourth campaign running and that would definitely have an impact on their spending over the summer.
Elsewhere, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has also contributed to financial losses for every club and the Gunners may have to resort to smart signings over big-money deals.
Speaking exclusively to Metro, Campbell said that the Gunners may need to make sensible buys during the summer and he mentioned the names of Fraser and Willian, who could be available on Bosman deals.
“I just think there’s experienced players out there who won’t cost the earth who could do a job at Arsenal. You can get Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, his assists for Bournemouth were double figures last year, I know he suffered injuries but he’s still been having a decent season,” He told.
“There’s talk of Willian, I like Willian, there’s still a lot of life left in him. He actually suits what Mikel Arteta wants to do, playing in a three, he’s got pace, he can beat people, he can score goals and we could get him on a free, and he’s experienced.”
Fraser’s contract with Bournemouth expires at the end of the campaign and he is expected to pursue a fresh challenge rather than signing an extension.
The Scotland international is said to have the preference to join Tottenham Hotspur despite the Gunners being interested in signing him last summer.
Meanwhile, Willian is in a similar contract situation to Fraser. The Brazil international has contributed seven goals and six assists for Chelsea this term.
Earlier last month, a report claimed that the Gunners may have the advantage in signing him due to the presence of his close friend David Luiz and the desire to remain in London.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com