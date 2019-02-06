Kevin Campbell says Arsenal must improve their away form to boost their top-four chances

Arsenal succumbed to their sixth league loss of the campaign at the hands of Manchester City over the weekend.
The Premier League defending champions were too much to handle for the Gunners, and the defeat dealt a blow on their top-four chances as they dropped to sixth in the table afterwards.
Nevertheless, there are still 13 games left to play, and Arsenal can still nick one of the Champions League spots at the end of the campaign.
However, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes they can miss out on a top-four finish if they don’t improve their away form.
“Arsenal just aren’t the same away from home and until they get that toughness in them, from the defensive side especially, they are not going to make the top four in my opinion because of that defence on the road,” Campbell told Ian Stone’s Comedy Breakfast, as reported by Love Sports Radio.
“As far as I’m concerned it’s the mentality that you have to have on the road. You have got to be sure and you have got to be mentally strong when you go on the road, especially at the better clubs in the league.
“You have to go there with a toughness, that you know you can get something, and a game plan that you’re going to get something. At home, Arsenal can do it because they have got their fantastic fans with them. But away from home there is that siege mentality that you have to have in order to pick up results away from home.”
Arsenal have only won four times on the road this term, drawing three and losing the other five.
On the other hand, they have been much better at home, winning 10, drawing twice and losing just once.
Manager Unai Emery needs to find a balance and find how to inspire his side to away victories, as it will go a long way in helping their cause.
The five teams currently above them in the table have performed significantly well on the road, and that could end up being the reason why Arsenal miss out on the top four spots.