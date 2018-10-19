Kevin Campbell comments on Everton forward Bernard

Former Everton player and club hero has showered praise on summer signing Bernard, saying he is a wonderful player to watch.
Campbell, who scored 51 goals for the Blues, said that he saw Bernard working his magic in the Champions League for Shakhtar Donetsk and was thrilled when his old club snapped him up.
The Brazilian forward joined the Merseyside club in the summer transfer window. The diminutive winger, who can play in all the three attacking midfield positions, took time to settle in at his club.
However, he is now showing everyone in the Premier League why he is so highly rated. He registered an assist almost with his first touch against Fulham. It was followed up by a promising cameo performance in the Carabao Cup against Southampton. He was at his creative best in his full Premier League debut against Leicester.
Campbell said that Bernard can provide the bridge between ‘midfield and attack’, and that he is yet to reach his best form. Bernard has made only one Premier League start so far, and Everton fans can expect him to dazzle week in week out going forward.
“Bernard is a wonderful player, I watched him quite a bit in the Champions League for Shakhtar so knew about his ability,” Campbell told evertonfc.com .
“He is that creative spark and can provide an important bridge between midfield and attack.
“The top teams have those players who help you get out of your defensive shape and up the field when you have the ball – and are capable of picking a telling pass.
“What a player he is. And I believe the best is yet to come from Bernard, I really do.”