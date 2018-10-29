Kerem Demirbay confirms Liverpool’s interest in him

Liverpool have been handed a massive transfer boost after Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay confirmed the club’s interest in him.
The Merseysiders reportedly scouted the Germany international during last week’s Champions League clash between the Bundesliga side 3-3 draw with Ligue 1 side Lyon, while they also watched him during weekend’s 4-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.
#lfc scouts saw 25yo #tsg MF Kerem Demirbay for a second time in a week on Saturday in 4-0 win over #vfb…[Sky Sport Germany]
He came on as 40th min sub when score was still 0-0
Contract until 2022 https://t.co/TQIRNTIe8F
— Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) October 29, 2018
Demirbay confirmed to Sky Sports Germany post-game that he is aware of Liverpool’s interest in him, and while it doesn’t mean he is necessarily keen on a switch, that the Reds have been watching him would surely excite him.
“Of course, I have noticed that,” the 25-year-old replied when asked if he knew Liverpool have been scouting him.
Demirbay first caught the eyes of Liverpool during their 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in last season’s Champions League qualifier.
Following the final whistle, Reds boss Jürgen Klopp gave him one of his trademark passionate hugs, wrapped his arm around the midfielder and had a good talk with him, and without a doubt, the German surely enjoyed his compatriot’s performance on the pitch against his side.
However, Liverpool already have as many as four players capable of playing excellently well as a number 6, so it remains to be seen if Klopp will firm up his interest in Demirbay going forward.
The former Turkey youth international helped Germany to the FIFA Confederations Cup last year and has been a mainstay in the squad ever since.