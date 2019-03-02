Keown urges Arsenal to start creative duo against Tottenham

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown has urged Unai Emery to go for the kill against Tottenham.
The two teams face each other in a feisty London derby this weekend and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.
Keown claims that Emery should not tinker with his tactics too much and give the likes of Ozil and Mkhitaryan a start. He wants the Gunners to be on the front foot from the onset.
Keown wrote in The Daily Mail: “Tottenham are wounded after losing twice in five days. Emery needs to pick Ozil, pick Mkhitaryan and go in for the kill. The return of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has restored some much-needed creativity. Rather than tinker with his tactics, Emery should field both against Tottenham.”
Spurs are lacking in confidence right now and Arsenal should take advantage of that.
Ozil was in outstanding form last time out and he could really make a big difference here. It will be interesting to see if Emery is willing to go all-out attack to win this one.
Both sides will be desperate for a win here for very different reasons.
Arsenal will look to close in on a top four place and Tottenham need to bounce back from two consecutive defeats against Burnley and Chelsea.
A defeat for Mauricio Pochettino’s side here could prove to be disastrous. It could really damage their morale.
Tottenham are more or less out of the title race now and they need to focus on finishing fourth now. In that context, this is a must win game for Spurs.