Kemar Roofe reveals teammate’s message before the Rotherham game

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford sent out a message to his teammate Kemar Roofe ahead of the Rotherham game.
Bamford joined the Whites this summer for a fee of £7m but he has had to play a supporting role so far. Kemar Roofe’s goalscoring form has forced him to take up the backup role.
However, that has not affected the relationship between the two strikers. It seems that Bamford is ready to be patient.
Roofe has now revealed that the Bamford urged him to be more selfish during games in order to improve his goal tally. It is clear that the new Leeds signing wants his teammate to succeed and any competition between them is healthy.
Bamford’s classy gesture will surely endear him to his teammates and fans.
He said: “It’s healthy competition, there’s nothing bad,” Roofe said. “I got words from Patrick before the game – ‘be more selfish’ – and people say we’re meant to be competing against each other. He wants me to score. That’s the same with everybody. We just want to win games as a squad. There’s no pressure because if I don’t score someone else will score. It’s ‘as long as we win’.”
Bielsa will be delighted to see the attitude of his players here. This will only benefit the team and help them improve. Often players are frustrated with back up roles and it affects the morale of the side.
The fans will also be excited to see a positive relationship fostering between their two main goalscorers.