Kemar Roofe keen on signing new Leeds contract

Leeds United are looking to agree on a new deal with key attacker Kemar Roofe.
The 25-year-old has been a key player for Bielsa so far this season and tying him down to a new deal would be fantastic for the club.
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the player is keen on extending his stay at Elland Road as well and the club have already held talks with his representatives.
Roofe will negotiate the extension in the next few weeks after the international break.
The 25-year-old scored 14 goals for Leeds United last season and he has already bagged 4 goals in 5 games so far this season.
He will be vital to Leeds’ promotion hopes and the fans will be delighted to see that the club are looking to keep him at the club for the long term.
Here is how the Leeds United fans reacted to the report of his contract extension earlier on Twitter.
Always good to tie down our best players (never thought we would say that about him) but always that doubt that the form drops off. Needs to keep it up. Notably the likes of O’Kane last season who turned ‘dreadful’ after getting a pay increase/longer contract.
— Tom Holynski (@ThommHol) October 2, 2018
He’s been very good and I obviously hope it continues. But so was O’Kane this time last year and look what happened after he signed a long contact. Just saying !
— dan betto (@thebettothing) October 2, 2018
Hope he gets a 5 year deal been tremendous until his injury.
— Adam Ross (@rossi_on) October 2, 2018
How the times change wasn’t there a roumour of a club willing to buy roofe a while back some fans said they would drive him there not a dig at you lads just the ones who said it 👍ALAW
— flood (@GreggNash666) October 2, 2018
Amazing how this situation has turned around! We were all willing to drive him to Reading ourselves when that rumour surfaced over summer! Fair play to him!
— FionaCK (@FionaCK) October 2, 2018
Let him have a good season first , rather than a good month! (As long as his contract does not run out at end of the coming season) I’m all for a new contract , but he needs to earn it by having a good season and spearheading the promotion push.
— Ian Armson (@iarmson) October 2, 2018
Super news, pivotal for us
— Keep the Faith (@Buybeckford) October 2, 2018
Good news absolutely deserved 👍🙌🔥 @roofe39 #lufc
— 🇬🇧💪Benny Tayls💪🇬🇧 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) October 2, 2018
Excellent news,
steve
— stephenmarston63@gmail.con (@stephenmarsto20) October 2, 2018
Well deserved 👏🏻
— Matt Ski (@dzialowskimatt) October 2, 2018
Love this.
— Benjamin Thornton (@BenjaminTlufc) October 2, 2018
Fantastic player 👏👏👏
— Paul (@LEYTONREECE) October 2, 2018