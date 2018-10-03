Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Kemar Roofe keen on signing new Leeds contract

3 October, 2018


Leeds United are looking to agree on a new deal with key attacker Kemar Roofe.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Bielsa so far this season and tying him down to a new deal would be fantastic for the club.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the player is keen on extending his stay at Elland Road as well and the club have already held talks with his representatives.

Roofe will negotiate the extension in the next few weeks after the international break.

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals for Leeds United last season and he has already bagged 4 goals in 5 games so far this season.

He will be vital to Leeds’ promotion hopes and the fans will be delighted to see that the club are looking to keep him at the club for the long term.

Here is how the Leeds United fans reacted to the report of his contract extension earlier on Twitter.

 

