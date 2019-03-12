Kemar Roofe hints at closing in on Leeds return with Instagram post

Leeds United have been very unfortunate with their injuries this season, but there’s some good news waiting for the fans as the season reaches its climax.
Kemar Roofe has been out injured for the Whites but he has hinted that he is closing in on making his return to the Leeds United line-up by suggesting that he is starting to see the light on social networking platform Instagram.
The 26-year-old has been one of the key players for Leeds this season. He has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in the Championship.
However, he has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in Leeds’ 2-1 victory against Swansea City last month. Although he played the entire 90 minutes, he was seen wearing a knee brace after the game.
Leeds fans were hoping that he would return to the side at this vital stage of the season, and Roofe has flirted with his fans by posting a slightly cryptic Instagram post suggesting that his comeback may not be too far away.
Starting to see the light 👀🧞♂️⏳ Can’t wait to be back helping the boys ⚽️🖤 #LUFC #MOT
In Roofe’s absence, Patrick Bamford has stepped up, and the former Chelsea striker has scored four goals in his last four appearances as Leeds are aiming for automatic promotion.