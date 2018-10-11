Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez return to Leeds training

Leeds United coped well in the absence of some of their key players. And things could look bright for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as he welcomes two key players to Leeds training.
According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez are back in training. The pair, that was so influential for the Whites at the start of the season, missed the whole of the second month of the season.
The pair could be joined by defender Gaetano Berardi who could make a comeback when Leeds will face Blackburn Rovers after the international break.
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has been been ever present for the Whites this season, said that the pair looked fine in training. He added that the players did a tough session and everyone looked sharp and fit.
“They all look well. We did a tough session yesterday and they’re looking sharp and fit. It’s just about getting that match sharpness now,” said Phillips, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post.
“The calibre of the players that Pablo and Kemar are, that’s going to strengthen any squad. With them coming back after the international break, and with tough games coming up, we’ve got a really good chance of hitting the ground running and getting some good results.”
Roofe was scoring goals for fun before he was sidelined by a calf problem. Hernandez was arguably the best performer in the opening month for Leeds, and the duo had a hand in a combined total of 11 goals.
Leeds United find themselves third in the Championship table after 12 games, but they are just two points behind leaders Sheffield United.