Blog Competitions English Premier League Keith Downie has provided latest update on NUFC takeover

Keith Downie has provided latest update on NUFC takeover

27 April, 2020 English Premier League, Newcastle United
Amanda Staveley

Newcastle United fans are waiting with bated breath to know the outcome of the takeover as currently it is being reviewed by the Premier League.

The Magpies owner Mike Ashley has decided to sell the club for a fee of £300 million, a drop-down of £40m from his initial valuation.

The would-be Newcastle United owners – Amanda Staveley’s consortium — comprising her company PCP Capital Partners (10 per cent), the billionaire Reuben brothers (10 per cent) and the 80 per cent majority stakeholding of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – are currently waiting for Premier League’s approval but they are facing obstacles elsewhere.

Two human rights groups have already written letters to the Premier League urging them to block the deal while broadcasting giants BeinSports have also complained of piracy.

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, the potential takeover could take a ‘matter of days’ once the Premier League gives their thumbs up.

The Staveley group has already paid a fraction of the sum, which is non-refundable, while the remaining amount will be paid after the Premier League gives the green signal.

NEXT:   Transfer Rumors (13 July 08): Arsenal drop Adebayor price, African striker interests Tottenham and more

He also claimed that it is a ‘fluid situation now’, and the decision entirely rests on the Premier League. They will be closely monitoring how organised and thorough their business is.

Newcastle United are expected to undergo a massive change under the new owners. While Steve Bruce is likely to stay in charge for the rest of the season, there could be a sea-change approach in management and recruitment in the summer.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com