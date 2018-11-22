Keita Balde would be a superb signing for Wolves

Premier League outfit Wolves are interested in signing the Monaco forward Keita Balde.
The highly talented youngster is currently on loan at Inter Milan and TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that the Serie A club are keen on terminating his loan deal early. The report adds that Wolves are interested in bringing him to England.
Keita has struggled to impress for Inter Milan so far. A loan move to the Premier League could prove to be beneficial.
His style of play suits English football as well and the move to Wolves might just help him kick-start his career.
Wolves have struggled to score goals in the league this season and signing a forward should be their top priority in January.
If Keita manages to regain his form and confidence, he could be a superb addition for Nuno. The technically gifted forward is an excellent dribbler and is blessed with explosive pace.
The 23-year-old was very highly rated during his time at Lazio and he has the ability to transform Wolves during the second half of the season.
Here is how the Wolves fans reacted to the rumours earlier.
Is someone at Wolves just sat on FM flicking through the Senegal national team? Every day we’re linked with another one of their players! 😂
— Tom (@laneystain) November 21, 2018
Don’t mind abit of that
— Alex Jones (@awj9870) November 21, 2018
This lad is quality
— Adey & Paula (@PaulaAdey) November 21, 2018
not going to bag a hat full of goals. I would recommend staying clear. Origi for me!
— Earl Knudsen (@Earlknudsen) November 21, 2018
Just what we need, another winger…
— Simon Cassar (@casmalta) November 21, 2018