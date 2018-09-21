Blog Competitions English Championship Keinan Davis posts message on Twitter after returning to Aston Villa training

Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis has returned to training and he has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

The youngster has not played a match this season through injury. However, he has returned to first team training ahead of Villa’s Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

He wrote on Twitter: “Feels good to be back training with the boys!”

According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Davis has now completed two training sessions but probably he won’t be risked this weekend.

Some Villa fans have welcomed him back with many saying he has been missed.

Davis will struggle to get into the first team straightaway with Steve Bruce boasting an avalanche of fully fit attacking players at the moment.

However, Davis is a fine young talent and would add depth to the squad when he returns from injury.

Scott Hogan is another player who is currently out injured and it would take another week or two before he is considered for first-team duty.

