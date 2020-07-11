Karren Brady: West Ham are lucky to have 66,000 seating capacity

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady in her regular column for The Sun has once again voiced frustration about the VAR.

She said recently that VAR should be scrapped from next season as it is failing to deliver the correct decision. The Premier League have admitted that three contentious decisions from the mid-week fixtures have been wrongly handled by VAR.





However, Brady has welcomed Premier League’s idea of bringing football fans gradually to the stadiums.

Fans are not allowed to enter the stadium as a precautionary health measure, but the football audiences are hitting record TV numbers in the UK and globally.

Brady says that getting supporters back into the stadiums is the most complex part. The Premier League, the Government and the SAG (the Safety Advisory Group who issue the licenses for the stadium to hold supporters) are planning to have fans back in full football stadiums by September.

The Hammers vice-president says that till that time we have to follow social distancing and work out how to reduce the risk of transmission during travel.

For that, the club need to deliver high hygiene standards in catering, toilets, shops etc to reduce the risk to supporters and staff.

She added that in this regard “West Ham are lucky” that they have a seating capacity of 66,000, and it means they would still be able to let in tens of thousands of fans.

Brady wrote for The Sun: “West Ham are lucky to have 66,000 seats so the chances are that even if capacity is reduced during the test events we will have the ability to let in tens of thousands of fans.

“We all need some good news. We need our supporters back — it’s just not the same without you.”

West Ham find themselves 16th in the Premier League table and are only three points above the relegation zone.

The Hammers will face bottom-placed Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday, and the Londoners should be looking to pick up all three points.