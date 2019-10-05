Karren Brady says former West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic was just a greedy pest

West Ham United broke the bank during the summer transfer window to secure the signing of French striker Sebastian Haller for a club-record fee of £45 million.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini suddenly found himself in need of a new striker after Austria international striker Marko Arnautovic completed a move to Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG.
The former Stoke City star had earlier handed in a transfer request in January, and he was bent on leaving the London Stadium outfit despite signing a four-year deal worth £120,000-per-week six months earlier.
West Ham were more than keen to let Arnautovic leave for £23 million after they had knocked back a £45 million bid for him in January.
West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has ripped into the former Hammers star, dubbing him greedy, and he has advised Manchester United to get rid of Paul Pogba just as her side did with Arnautovic.
“Pogba might yet become as good as he thinks he is. But not, I suspect, with United,” the Hammers chief told The Sun.
“My advice is simple. Tell him to clear off as West Ham did with Marko Arnautovic. In the end, he was just a greedy pest.”
Arnautovic was one of the highest-paid players while at West Ham, but couldn’t resist the riches of the Chinese Super League when the clubs came calling once again.
He submitted another transfer request in the summer, and the club were more than happy to let him go.
Apparently, the Hammers had had enough of him, and given how impressive they have started the new season, it’s safe to say they don’t miss him.