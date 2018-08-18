Karren Brady raves about Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has showered praise on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves in her latest column for The Sun.
Brady makes the point that Wolves and Fulham, the two Premier League newcomers, have splashed big money on signing top quality players this summer which in a way bucks the trend.
Wolves have a large contingent of Portuguese players, and with the help of super agent Jorge Mendes, they have been able to sign some very good players over the last two seasons.
Brady is particularly impressed by Neves who played a pivotal role in helping Wolves win the Championship last season. The 21-year-old is a skilfully gifted player, and Brady has hailed him as a ‘wonderful young midfielder’.
“Nuno was a revelatory acquisition, updating his club’s old English style with a dollop of progressive football inspired by Ruben Neves, a wonderful young midfielder who has already scored a sublime free-kick against Everton,” wrote Brady for The Sun.
Neves scored a spectacular free-kick against Everton in Wolves’s opening Premier League match that ended 2-2 at the Molineux. He was superb during the match, displaying his wide range of passing skills, and registered one assist as well.
The Portugal international is a terrific young talent and his form will be the key for Wolves this season. Recently Conor Coady, the Wolves skipper, said that Neves is the best player he has played alongside in his career.