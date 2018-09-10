Karren Brady gives her backing to West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has given her full support to the under-pressure Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini after the London club’s poor start to the season.
Despite spending heavily in the summer, West Ham fans have been left disappointed with performances on the pitch as the Hammers find themselves bottom of the league after the opening four games.
The Hammers have lost all their Premier League matches, but more than the results, it is the lacklustre performance that has been a huge worry.
However, the West Ham board have ‘complete faith’ in their manager, and Brady believes that the Chilean has the proven track record to turn it around.
Brady claimed that everyone at the club thought the club would improve drastically after spending over £100million on players.
However, the Hammers board feel that the new team will require time to gel and that Pellegrini, who is reportedly on £10m-per-year wages – one of the highest paid managers in England – is the right man for the job.
“Having decided we did not want to go through another season like the last one, the Board took action,” said Brady, as quoted by The Sun.
“We appointed a manager with the most successful career we have ever had in Manuel Pelligrini and spent over £100million on players he wanted that we all thought would improve the team considerably.
“It hasn’t happened yet but I have complete faith that things will soon start to turn our way. The most important thing is to stick together.
“It takes time for a new team to gel, but gel they will and anyway targeting the manager or certain players will help no-one. As a club, we will stand by them all, confident that they have the makings of an excellent side.”
It remains to be seen how West Ham fans and the board react if the results do no go their way, as the Hammers will face a trip to Everton followed by home matches against Chelsea and Manchester United in their next three Premier League games.
Pellegrini should feel secure and confident after Brady’s latest comments. He will be happy to find that the club is looking to stick with him and give him the required time to turn it around.