Karren Brady comments on Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo

West Ham vice-chairman, Karren Brady, has praised Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, in her latest column for The Sun.
The Premier League newcomers have made a strong impact already with Wolves managing just one defeat so far. They find themselves seventh in the Premier League and picked up points against both the Manchester clubs.
Nuno was backed by the Wolves owners in the summer transfer window to bolster the squad, and he has assembled a strong unit that are capable of finishing within the top ten this season.
The Portuguese became the first manager in the Premier League history who has not changed his starting line-up in eight matches. Brady has praised Wolves’ consistency, and believes they are living up to the expectations.
“Boss of promoted Wolves has not changed his starting line-up in eight matches,” Brady wrote for The Sun. “Mighty beards are said to be a sign of virility. If so, Wolves are living up to it.”
Wolves are undefeated in their last six Premier League games and picked up back to back wins against Southampton and Crystal Palace prior to the international break.
They will face Watford in their next Premier League match on October 20th at Molineux.