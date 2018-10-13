Karren Brady comments on Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino

West Ham vice-charman Karren Brady says that the Tottenham side under Mauricio Pochettino are “flatlining” at the moment, but believes that the Argentine boss can turn it around.
Brady while writing her column for The Sun said that Pochettino is the type of manager who believes entertaining football will reap trophies.
“The Spurs boss always talks it. He’s certainly no bragging ’Arry,” wrote Brady for The Sun.
“His team are flatlining a little but he’ll correct that, I’m sure, and do so without fuss, believing that ultimately entertaining football will reap trophies.”
Pochettino took charge of Spurs in 2014 and has made them one of the competitive forces in the Premier League. In the past two seasons, Spurs were in the mix for the title race, and they are likely to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premiership title again this season.
It has been a tough summer for Spurs as they failed to sign a single player in the transfer window. However, Pochettino has been quietly doing the job, and Spurs have made a strong start in the Premier League so far.
They are fifth in the league, but are only two points behind joint toppers Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Brady is spot on that Spurs play an attractive brand of football that is pleasing to the eyes, but Pochettino needs to win silverware to breed a winning mentality in the side.