Karren Brady claims Harry Kane will be a one-club man with Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane has been on the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid for quite a while now, while Manchester United have also been linked with an interest.
The north London side are likely to end 2018-19 without a trophy despite starting the season on a bright note, and the club’s players reportedly fear the England international could quit if their trophy drought continues.
Nevertheless, West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady believes Kane won’t quit the club as he sees them as family.
“My instincts tell me Harry Kane will remain a one-club man. That increasingly rare type of star player whose affection for his club transcends the promise of greener grass on the other side,” the Hammers chief wrote in The Sun.
“More, it’s because Kane regards Spurs as family and this love is returned many-fold in North London. There has been talk of the striker leaving for a giant club should Spurs continue to be trophy near-misses but several points are being missed.
“For a man brought up 15 minutes from White Hart Lane, being the King of the Lane is dreamland. Signing a six-year contract last year suggests he is highly compatible with manager Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy.”
Kane, 25, has been with Tottenham since 2004, and has since become arguably their most important player seven years after making his Premier League debut.
The English striker has scored 124 goals in 174 league games for Spurs, winning the Premier League Golden Boot twice and is one of the best finishers on the planet right now.
It remains to be seen if Tottenham can hold on to their star player if silverware isn’t forthcoming, but with squad investment most likely to be top priority in subsequent transfer windows after their new stadium was completed, Kane might be tempted to stay if he is convinced manager Mauricio Pochettino can finally help lead the side to glory.