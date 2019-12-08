Kalvin Phillips sends message to Leeds United fans after watching Huddersfield win from the stands

Leeds United secured their 13th Championship win of the season yesterday with a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield Town.
The result saw them move to the top of the league table ahead of today’s clash between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City, and it’s beginning to look like a two-horse race between Marcelo Bielsa’s men and the Baggies.
Ezgjan Alioski opened the scoring five minutes after play restarted, with Pablo Hernandez’s 78th-minute goal sealing all three points for Leeds.
The game became increasingly stretched as Huddersfield chased an equaliser while a goal down, with Kiko Casilla making important saves to deny Steve Mounie and Elias Kachunga.
Both sides squandered a couple of chances, and Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips admitted he was a nervous wreck all-game.
I now know how you @LUFC fans feel watching from the stands! Nervous wreck! Well done boys. Love to see it 🤣👏🏽💛💙
— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) December 7, 2019
The 23-year-old sat out of the West Yorkshire derby due to an automatic one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Middlesbrough last Saturday, and he was watching the game from the stands.
Leeds have had to often struggle to get hard-fought victories for most of the season, keeping their supporters on the edge of their seats, and maybe the players will start putting games to bed as early as possible now that Phillips knows how the fans feel most of the time.