Kalvin Phillips says he wants to play rest of his career for Leeds

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has suggested that he wants to spend the rest of his career at his boyhood club.
The 24-year-old has been outstanding once again for Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa this season, earning rave reviews from football pundits and journalists.
Phillips has been linked with a move away from Leeds, with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur being reportedly keen to sign the defensive midfielder.
However, Phillips has delivered a big blow to Jose Mourinho by insisting he wants to stay at Elland Road for the rest of his career.
He told Four Four Two: “I want to spend my career at Leeds and see the club doing well in the Premier League.
“I’m just enjoying every minute right now.”
Leeds fans will love what Phillips has just said as the club will be determined to keep hold of the midfielder for as long as possible.
Phillips has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Championship and he deserves to play in the Premier League.
The Whites are leading the Championship table – one point clear of West Brom and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham — with nine matches to go.
Leeds will be looking to avoid the play-offs after suffering defeat in the semi-final against Derby last year.