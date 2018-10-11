Kalvin Phillips praises Leeds United duo Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison

Kalvin Phillips has been ever present for Leeds United this season. He has become a key player for Marcelo Bielsa, and is always the first name on the team sheet.
The 22-year-old has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he is impressed by two young players Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison.
With Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford all out with injury, Bielsa was left with no option other than putting his trust on Roberts and Harrison.
Both the players have stepped up to the plate, with Roberts making a strong impact in recent games, scoring three goals in the Championship already.
Phillips said that the players who have come in to replace the key figures at the club have been exceptional. He adds that both the players are humble, focussed and hard working.
He said: “You always miss key players but I feel like the players who’ve come in have been exceptional.
“Tyler Roberts has done really well, Jack Harrison’s done really well. That’s down to the people in the changing room and how hard working they are; how humble they are if they’re not playing week in, week out. It shows how focused they are and how much they want to play.”
Harrison has been brilliant in recent games and could cement his position in the starting line-up even with Hernandez coming back.
Bielsa has used Gianni Alioski on the flanks, but the Manchester City loanee has impressed heavily and could take his place in the starting line-up going forward.
Roberts could be dropped to the bench when Roofe returns to full fitness. However, with Bamford out for lengthy spells on the sidelines, Roberts is expected to get more chances.