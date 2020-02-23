Kalvin Phillips posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Reading

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United secured back to back wins in the Championship after beating Reading on Saturday at Elland Road.
For the second game running, the Whites managed to secure all three points with a 1-0 scoreline, with the goal coming from Spanish wizard, Pablo Hernandez.
After the match, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has described it as a ‘great performance’ and the 24-year-old midfielder is already looking forward to the next fixture.
Phillips took a knock during the game and was taken off in the 37th minute. Marcelo Bielsa has said after the match that his injury doesn’t look serious.
Many Leeds fans responded to his post showing their concern about his injury. Here are some of the selected tweets:
You can have my knee! Take it Kalvin
— Mark Ramm (@LufcRammy) February 22, 2020
Hope your ok for Wednesday kp 💪🏻💙💛💙 #mot #alaw
— Danny dean (@Dannydean12Dean) February 22, 2020
Hope you injury is not too serious, good win from the boys. Onwards and upwards 🙂👍
— mark denton (@markiedeemaltby) February 23, 2020
your magic you know hope the injury not too bad lad
— john batty (@bregans) February 22, 2020
Absolutely brilliant. Massive 3pts. Cmon our lads. 💛💙💛💙💛💙
— kathleen williams💙💛 ALAW. (@miffy0811_a) February 22, 2020
Hope you can shake off your injury and ready to go next game!!
— Bob Elliott (@burns225) February 22, 2020
Wishing you a speedy recovery mate
— CmDlEeDs1983⚪🇮🇪👌 (@DonaghCillian) February 22, 2020
Hope the injury's nothing serious fella. We need you for the run in. Can t wait to see you pitting yourself against the premier boys.
PS I'm way up in the North East corner upper so don't get the opportunity of getting a match worn shirt. Would love to have ur's if possible. #MOT
— Stephen Holmes (@SteveHolmesLUFC) February 22, 2020
A massive 3 pts today and a fantastic team effort. Hope your injury wasn't too serious as we definitely need you for the upcoming fixtures. MOT
— Paul Loader (@PaulLoader9) February 22, 2020
You make this club bro never leave amazing talent and I don't think any other team or fan would appreciate you as much as we do enjoy your rest don't train too hard and see you Wednesday
— Zoe Mitchell (@zmitchell1991) February 22, 2020
Hope you're fit for it Kalvin. We've looked a lot better since you've come back
— Stu Dalgleish 💛💙 (@StuDalgleish) February 22, 2020
Arsenal legend Ian Wright sent a message on Instagram (shared by Graham Symth of The Yorkshire Evening Post) to Phillips sharing his concern and hoping that the injury is not too serious.
Phillips responded by saying: “all good Wrighty just a dead calf thanks mate”.
Leeds fans will be hoping that the injury is not too serious and that he should be able to return to action in the next game.