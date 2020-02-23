Blog Competitions English Championship Kalvin Phillips posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Reading

Kalvin Phillips posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Reading

23 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United secured back to back wins in the Championship after beating Reading on Saturday at Elland Road.

For the second game running, the Whites managed to secure all three points with a 1-0 scoreline, with the goal coming from Spanish wizard, Pablo Hernandez.

After the match, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has described it as a ‘great performance’ and the 24-year-old midfielder is already looking forward to the next fixture.

Phillips took a knock during the game and was taken off in the 37th minute. Marcelo Bielsa has said after the match that his injury doesn’t look serious.

Many Leeds fans responded to his post showing their concern about his injury. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Arsenal legend Ian Wright sent a message on Instagram (shared by Graham Symth of The Yorkshire Evening Post) to Phillips sharing his concern and hoping that the injury is not too serious.

Phillips responded by saying: “all good Wrighty just a dead calf thanks mate”.

Leeds fans will be hoping that the injury is not too serious and that he should be able to return to action in the next game.

