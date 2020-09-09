Kalvin Phillips posts message on IG after England debut – Jack Grealish responds

It was a huge day for all Leeds fans as Kalvin Phillips made his debut for the England national team against Denmark on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder was named in Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup. The local lad from Leeds did well in his first outing for the Three Lions as the game ended goalless.





Phillips has taken to social networking site Instagram to share his reaction. He wrote that it was an immensely proud moment for him and his family.

The midfielder received a number of positive replies from both players and fans.

He got positive responses from the likes of Tyler Roberts, Matty Cash, Jack Grealish, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and former Whites teammate Lewis Cook.

Phillips made more successful tackles than any other player on the pitch.

The midfielder will get plenty of opportunities going forward, but now the focus shifts back to the Premier League where Leeds will face Champions Liverpool in their opening fixture.

Phillips plays in a different system under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds. With two centre-backs behind him, he drops down deep and dictates the tempo of the game.

He is a highly-talented midfielder and did exceptionally well in the Championship last season. The stage is now set for him to make an impact at the highest level.