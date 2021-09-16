Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has caught the attention of several Premier League rivals with his impressive performances over the past year and the Whites are now in talks to renew the 25-year-old’s contract.

Phillips has established himself as a key player for Marcelo Bielsa and Gareth Southgate.

The 25-year-old produced outstanding displays for his country during the European Championships earlier on in the summer and he helped the Three Lions reach the finals of the competition.

Phillips is still only 25 and he is likely to improve further with game time and experience.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are planning to offer the midfielder a new and improved contract and his extension is now a priority for club owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Phillips has certainly earned a pay rise with his performances since Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has a contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

The Leeds Academy graduate is currently one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and the Whites cannot afford to lose him just yet.

Bielsa will be hoping to hold onto his star midfielder for his peak years and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can sort out an agreement soon.

Judging by the investment into their playing squad since promotion, it is fair to assume that Leeds want to establish themselves as a top-half Premier League side. In order for that to happen, they will need to hold on to their best players and Phillips is certainly one of them.